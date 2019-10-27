6 Meridian Invests $212,000 in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 519.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Consol Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.