6 Meridian Invests $263,000 in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 53.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Cooper-Standard’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.