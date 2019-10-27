6 Meridian Invests $525,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.46 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

