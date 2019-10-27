6 Meridian Sells 2,896 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,336,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.46 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

