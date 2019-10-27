6 Meridian Takes $237,000 Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,300,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after buying an additional 3,777,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 1,941,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 459,766 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

