Aaron P. Graft Sells 3,500 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313,783 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

