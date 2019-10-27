Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.14. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 169,867 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

