Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,963.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $78,170. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.