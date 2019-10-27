Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Up 14.1%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shot up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.35, 13,587,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 1,118,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.