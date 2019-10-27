Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

ATNM stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

