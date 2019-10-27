Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.69.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Acuity Brands to $139.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.