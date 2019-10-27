Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $31.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,361,752. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock valued at $55,408,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

