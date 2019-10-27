AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 73 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $212.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4409 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.