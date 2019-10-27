AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of XAR opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $112.29.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.