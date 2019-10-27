AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter worth $70,474,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $66,361,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $46,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at $33,411,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $36,032,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other L3Harris news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,548,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

