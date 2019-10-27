AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $539,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

