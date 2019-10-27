AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 2,131.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.80% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

NUBD stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

