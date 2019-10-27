AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

