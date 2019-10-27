Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $955.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

