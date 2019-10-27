Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 366,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,228. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at $528,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

