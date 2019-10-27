AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Oct 19 Dividend of $0.16 on November 12th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a oct 19 dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.