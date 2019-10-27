Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the mining company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

