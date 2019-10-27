Agora 1-Day Volume Tops $10,716.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Agora token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Agora has a market capitalization of $42,682.00 and approximately $10,716.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Agora has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.01484379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agora Token Profile

Agora's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,735,155 tokens. The official website for Agora is www.agora.vote. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Agora's official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agora Token Trading

Agora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

