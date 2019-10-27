Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01461946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00128220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

