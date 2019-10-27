AirSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1.18 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00198488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01499169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00107995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gatecoin, Liqui, Huobi and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

