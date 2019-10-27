Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $63.59 on Friday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

