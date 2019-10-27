Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4,919.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

In other news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

