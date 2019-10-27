Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

