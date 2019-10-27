Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Univar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univar by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Univar in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the second quarter worth $68,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos acquired 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn acquired 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $100,681.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $361,075 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

