Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 81,465 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,465 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Baxter International by 293.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

