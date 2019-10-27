Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $303.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

