Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,093.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $148.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $150.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7176 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.