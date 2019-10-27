Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. On average, analysts expect Alimera Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

