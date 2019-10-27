Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARLP stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

