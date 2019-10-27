Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

