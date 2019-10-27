Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $36.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 317,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,056 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

