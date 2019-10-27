Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

