Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,264.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.45. The firm has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.97.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

