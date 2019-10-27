Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, approximately 2,298 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Altagas alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

About Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.