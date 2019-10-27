Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,771.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.06.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

