Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 5,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,272,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.06.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,771.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,844.70. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.