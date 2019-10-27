Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $2,250.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,771.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.70. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

