Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 482.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $141.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,530.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

