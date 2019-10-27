American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. American Electric Power posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,181. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

