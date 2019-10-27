American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $55,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $100,621.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,659.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,160 shares of company stock valued at $694,209 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.