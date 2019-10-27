Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after buying an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,198. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

