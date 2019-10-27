Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

KIN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,999. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

