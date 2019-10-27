Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Comcast reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 720,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 41,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 254,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

