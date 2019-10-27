Analysts Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 182,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

