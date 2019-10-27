Analysts Expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Ctrip.Com International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.4% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,737.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,413. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

